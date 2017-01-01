7,500 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Puplava Financial Services Inc.

Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,190,029 shares. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

