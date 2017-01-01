34,280 Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,790 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 291.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.70.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 18,479 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,982,981.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

