233,320 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 73.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,352,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 572,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 441,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 435,806 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $2,413,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 228,953 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $672.86 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company earned $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. First Analysis initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

