12,807 Shares in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Acquired by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at $240,963,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Level 3 Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,422,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,196,000 after buying an additional 969,789 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Level 3 Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,812,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Level 3 Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,053,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,682,000 after buying an additional 691,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Level 3 Communications by 140.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 982,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,440 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.50. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Level 3 Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVLT shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level 3 Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Level 3 Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Level 3 Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

In related news, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $27,471.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Storey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,320,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

