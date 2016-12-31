Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis, one of the leading global animal health companies, is focused on both livestock and companion animals. Its companion animal business should continue to perform well. Zoetis has once again raised its earnings outlook for 2016 on the back of a strong year-to-date performance, which is encouraging. Further, its efforts on boosting operational efficiency bode well. We are positive on Zoetis’ recent acquisition of Scandinavian Micro Biodevices, which should expand its offerings in the growing veterinary diagnostics segment of the animal health market. We expect to see more of such acquisitions/deals at Zoetis as it continues to focus on the strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and products. Shares of the company have outperformed the Medical-Drugs industry year to date. However, performance of the livestock business is concerning. Headwinds remain in the form of disease outbreaks and stiff competition in the animal health space.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) traded down 0.17% on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,204 shares. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.96% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,617.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $500,058.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

