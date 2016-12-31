Zacks: Magellan Petroleum Corporation (MPET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:MPET) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Magellan Petroleum Corporation an industry rank of 257 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:MPET) opened at 11.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $66.14 million. Magellan Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.95.
Magellan Petroleum Corporation Company Profile
Magellan Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on the development of carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) projects in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company owns exploration acreage in the Weald Basin, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory in Australia.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Petroleum Corporation (MPET)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.