Shares of Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:MPET) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Magellan Petroleum Corporation an industry rank of 257 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/zacks-magellan-petroleum-corporation-mpet-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts/1136783.html.

Magellan Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:MPET) opened at 11.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $66.14 million. Magellan Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Magellan Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Magellan Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on the development of carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) projects in the Rocky Mountain region. The Company owns exploration acreage in the Weald Basin, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory in Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Petroleum Corporation (MPET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.