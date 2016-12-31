Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 233.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 257.1% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.26% on Friday, hitting $91.49. 3,314,591 shares of the company were exchanged. Philip Morris International Inc has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 99.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.61.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Jun Makihara bought 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, with a total value of $178,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

