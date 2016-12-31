California Public Employees Retirement System held its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners, were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGP. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, by 52.6% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, during the second quarter worth $161,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners, during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. 441,855 shares of the stock traded hands. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99.

WARNING: “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) Position Held by California Public Employees Retirement System” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/western-gas-equity-partners-lp-wgp-position-held-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system/1137107.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners, in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Western Gas Equity Partners, Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WGP) is a limited partnership formed in to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. Through its subsidiary WES, the Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE:WGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.