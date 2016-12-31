Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,095,516 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/wells-fargo-company-wfc-shares-sold-by-neumann-capital-management-llc/1137061.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Rafferty Capital Markets cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.