Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Position Raised by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

