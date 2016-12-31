Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1,067,000 Stake in Sasol Ltd. (SSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSL. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sasol by 32.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 4.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) traded down 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 267,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.95. Sasol Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-1067000-stake-in-sasol-ltd-ssl/1137073.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.