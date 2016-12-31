Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Addus HomeCare Corporation worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 23.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation by 42.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.74. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business earned $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. Addus HomeCare Corporation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Addus HomeCare Corporation

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of home and community-based personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home, and is focused on the dual eligible (Medicare/Medicaid) population. The Company’s services include non-medical care, such as personal care, home support services and adult day care.

