Weir Group Plc (The) (NASDAQ:WEGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEGRY. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Weir Group Plc (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Weir Group Plc (The) in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Weir Group Plc (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Weir Group Plc (NASDAQ:WEGRY) traded down 0.34% on Friday, hitting $11.57. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $4.96 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. Weir Group Plc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Weir Group Plc (The) (WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/weir-group-plc-the-wegry-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1137025.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weir Group Plc (The) (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Plc (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group Plc (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.