Weibo Corporation (WB) Receives $53.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. T.H. Capital raised their price target on Weibo Corporation from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Vetr upgraded Weibo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Weibo Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $60.00 price target on Weibo Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) opened at 40.60 on Monday. Weibo Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Weibo Corporation had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corporation will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $13,896,000. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $7,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo Corporation during the second quarter valued at $4,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo Corporation

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

