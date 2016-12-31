Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Stake Held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue maintained its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,010,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 225,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 54,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) traded up 1.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 424,804 shares of the stock traded hands. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered, self-managed equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company’s three segments include office, retail and multifamily.

