Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 362.4% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $39.22. 925,802 shares of the company traded hands. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $41.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.63 billion.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The business earned $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/voya-financial-inc-voya-position-lowered-by-blackrock-inc/1136955.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Voya Financial from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $49,759.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,028.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a retirement, investment and insurance company, which provides retirement services, annuities, investment management services, mutual funds, life insurance, group insurance and supplemental health products. It provides its principal products and services in two ongoing businesses: Retirement and Investment Solutions, and Insurance Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.