Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. 33,039 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $695.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $128.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The closed-end fund reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post $5.74 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1137039.html.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, major shareholder Of Montreal /Can/ Bank sold 1,727,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $161,544,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 260.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 181.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.