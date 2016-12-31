Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 38.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) traded down 2.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 107,594 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business earned $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Superior Industries International, Inc. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUP. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing aluminum road wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It operates in the segment of automotive wheels. Its supplies cast aluminum wheels. The Company offers its products to the automobile and light truck manufacturers.

