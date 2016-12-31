VEREIT Inc. (VER) Shares Bought by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,945,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $154,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 116,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 40.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,988,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after buying an additional 856,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,127,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 224,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 107.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) opened at 8.46 on Friday. VEREIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company’s market cap is $8.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm earned $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VEREIT Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

