Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Buys 742,401 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 742,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $994,817.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) opened at 1.35 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s market capitalization is $67.13 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.47. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.20% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 104,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

