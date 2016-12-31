Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 1,301,228 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.85. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

