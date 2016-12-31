Valeo S.A. (VLEEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Valeo in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 27,944 shares of the company traded hands. Valeo has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

About Valeo

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company. The Company’s operating segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Company supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.

