Utah Retirement Systems Has $530,000 Position in IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

Utah Retirement Systems continued to hold its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 184.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 71.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded down 0.89% on Friday, reaching $98.71. 247,729 shares of the company traded hands. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm earned $266 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $184,048.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,729.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is engaged in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers and related optical components. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, advanced communications and medical applications.

