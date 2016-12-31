US Bancorp DE Has $691,000 Position in Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Home BancShares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Home BancShares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Home BancShares by 97.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Home BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 551,956 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Merion Capital Group downgraded Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Home BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Home BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $356,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Birch, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $466,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

