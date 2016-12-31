Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $28,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,076,000 after buying an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,534,000 after buying an additional 546,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,513,000 after buying an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 259,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 954,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,989,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) opened at 106.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Avondale Partners cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. Its segment is acute care hospital services and behavioral healthcare services.

