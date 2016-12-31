Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Shares of Udg Healthcare Plc (NASDAQ:UDHCF) traded up 0.000000% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.137618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.021697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Udg Healthcare Plc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/udg-healthcare-plc-udhcf-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1136991.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udg Healthcare Plc (UDHCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.