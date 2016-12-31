UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Horizon National Corporation worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,842,000 after buying an additional 679,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,577,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,349,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after buying an additional 576,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 123.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,721,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,139,000 after buying an additional 3,157,460 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 110.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,415,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 2,840,255 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,568 shares. First Horizon National Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on First Horizon National Corporation from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon National Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $680,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

