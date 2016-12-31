Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 142.3% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,101.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 542.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.76% on Friday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,891 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-shares-bought-by-gateway-investment-advisers-llc/1137051.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Vetr upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.