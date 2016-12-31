Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (TSGTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (NASDAQ:TSGTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (NASDAQ:TSGTY) traded down 0.139% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.674. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.676.

