Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63 on January 27th

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) opened at 76.625 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.75. Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 76.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 77.25.

About Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom equities. The Company invests in various sectors, such as oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, financials and technology.

