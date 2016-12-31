TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV) Receives $6.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) opened at 2.10 on Monday. TrovaGene has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The firm’s market cap is $64.29 million.

In related news, Director Stanley Tennant purchased 14,966 shares of TrovaGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TrovaGene by 15.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TrovaGene by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrovaGene by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TrovaGene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrovaGene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics.

