TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 3.1% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 0.5% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 73.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalFinaElf, during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) traded up 0.69% on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,343 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. TotalFinaElf,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Independent Research GmbH raised TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TotalFinaElf, from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

TotalFinaElf, Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

