Topcon Corporation Npv (TOPCF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon Corporation Npv (NASDAQ:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Topcon Corporation Npv (NASDAQ:TOPCF) traded up 9.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Topcon Corporation Npv has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.68.

