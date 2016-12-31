Timmins Gold Corp (TGD) Short Interest Update

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,281 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 963,247 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) opened at 0.3125 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.6489. Timmins Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised Timmins Gold Corp from an “e+” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

