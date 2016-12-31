The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $68.18 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The Kraft Heinz Company had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr lowered The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

