Tesoro Corporation (TSO) Short Interest Up 43.7% in December

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,102,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 5,639,999 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,494,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tesoro Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesoro Corporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesoro Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Tesoro Corporation by 106.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesoro Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesoro Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesoro Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) opened at 87.45 on Friday. Tesoro Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Tesoro Corporation had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesoro Corporation will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Tesoro Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Tesoro Corporation Company Profile

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

