TELUS Corporation (TU) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded TELUS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation by 36.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) opened at 31.85 on Wednesday. TELUS Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. TELUS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/telus-corporation-tu-receives-39-00-average-price-target-from-analysts/1136751.html.

TELUS Corporation Company Profile

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.