Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $262,000 Position in Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac Holdlings were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac Holdlings by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdlings by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Generac Holdlings by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdlings by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Generac Holdlings by 12.7% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) traded down 0.92% on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,967 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Generac Holdlings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm earned $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.10 million. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdlings Inc. will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Generac Holdlings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, EVP Russell S. Minick sold 42,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,785,148.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 26,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $1,100,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac Holdlings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of a range of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. The other engine powered products that the Company designs and manufactures include light towers, which provide temporary lighting for various end markets; commercial and industrial mobile heaters used in the oil and gas, construction and other industrial markets, and a product line of outdoor power equipment for residential and commercial use.

