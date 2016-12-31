Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 894,662 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-cuts-stake-in-sensata-technologies-holding-n-v-st/1137209.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is a global industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.