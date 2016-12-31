TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $155,679,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,054,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 74,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 10,060,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (Itau Unibanco Holding) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It is engaged in banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations and other complementary activities.

