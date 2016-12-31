Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSE:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an underperform rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.79.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) traded down 1.5820% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.8523. The stock had a trading volume of 217,005 shares. The company’s market cap is $189.07 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/taseko-mines-ltd-tgb-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1136959.html.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its operating asset is the Gibraltar Mine, a copper mine located in central British Columbia.

