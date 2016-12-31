Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 861,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,107,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 409.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 42.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 694.7% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 3,452,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Vetr lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.22 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.25 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,485,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 361,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

