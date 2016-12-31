Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Receives $26.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.03.

SYMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Symantec Corporation from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Symantec Corporation from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Symantec Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wunderlich raised shares of Symantec Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Symantec Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm earned $979 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.86 million. Symantec Corporation had a net margin of 60.52% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Symantec Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Corporation will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Symantec Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $989,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $322,421.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 29.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Symantec Corporation by 324.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 377,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec Corporation

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

