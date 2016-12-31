Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in providing vertically integrated technology-based solutions through an integrated strategy combining its information technology services with an emerging e-commerce platform. Sykes’ continues to leverage its position as a leading provider of information technology services by assisting its clients in capitalizing on the growth of e-commerce over the Internet. Sykes’ e-commerce service platform enables it to comprehensively continue to expand by serving as a single-source provider of Internet-based technology solutions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises, in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 112,709 shares. Sykes Enterprises, has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Sykes Enterprises, (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.96 million. Sykes Enterprises, had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, by 11.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises,

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

