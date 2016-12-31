Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Oceaneering International worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 885,830 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Howard Weil raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In related news, SVP John R. Kreider sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $83,113.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,783.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

