Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded down 0.39% on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,131 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $27.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company offers products for the treatment of epilepsy, which include extended-release oxcarbazepine (Oxtellar XR) and extended-release topiramate (Trokendi XR).

