Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Superior Energy Services worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded up 0.60% on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,270 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($2.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Superior Energy Services from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

About Superior Energy Services

