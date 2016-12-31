Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,671 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCM Investments TX acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 276.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.63% on Friday, hitting $160.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,312 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.50 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $277,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,467,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

