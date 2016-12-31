Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fluor Corporation were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 26.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluor Corporation during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Fluor Corporation by 50.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,775 shares. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fluor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Fluor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Fluor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services. It operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services and Power.

