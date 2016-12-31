State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4,895,000 Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.68. 1,138,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

In other Consolidated Edison news, insider Craig S. Ivey sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $283,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc It owns competitive energy businesses. The Company also owns Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission), which invests in electric and gas transmission projects through its subsidiaries, Consolidated Edison Transmission, LLC (CET Electric) and Con Edison Gas Midstream, LLC (CET Gas).

